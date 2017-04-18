Driver who slammed into Denver school...

Driver who slammed into Denver school bus charged with vehicular assault

5 hrs ago

A car crashed into a Denver Public Schools bus on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West 39th Avenue and Tejon Street in northwest Denver, Thursday afternoon April 13, 2017. Denver prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man suspected of crashing a stolen SUV into a Denver Public Schools bus and injuring five students last week with vehicular assault and reckless driving.

