Driver who slammed into Denver school bus charged with vehicular assault
A car crashed into a Denver Public Schools bus on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West 39th Avenue and Tejon Street in northwest Denver, Thursday afternoon April 13, 2017. Denver prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man suspected of crashing a stolen SUV into a Denver Public Schools bus and injuring five students last week with vehicular assault and reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|17 min
|Respect71
|47,765
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|21 min
|tbird19482
|28,098
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|Mon
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC