Don't just fix traffic on Hampden Ave...

Don't just fix traffic on Hampden Avenue; look at all of southeast Denver

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

It's great that Denver City Council member Kendra Black is evaluating the aesthetics of the Hampden Avenue corridor in southeast Denver for improvements, but the process must consider the transportation needs of entire southeast Denver area. This area needs to be evaluated as a whole, for it is woefully inadequate in moving east-west traffic from Denver and Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 hr Respect71 27,977
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr Respect71 46,999
last post wins! (Feb '11) 9 hr texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Fri Lia Russell 14
Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11) Fri Lia Russell 4,269
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) Fri JBs the one 7
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC