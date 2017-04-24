Disappearing Denver: Looking Back at Buildings We've Lost

The 16th Street Mall has come a long way ...but to where, exactly? In 1956, I.M. Pei designed the hyperbolic paraboloid building at the Zeckendorf Plaza right off 16th Street as the entrance to a department store, but it was a destination in its own right. In the summer, this was a sunny spot to hang, in the winter the site of a popular skating rink.

