Disappearing Denver: Looking Back at ...

Disappearing Denver: Looking Back at Buildings We've Lost

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The 16th Street Mall has come a long way ...but to where, exactly? In 1956, I.M. Pei designed the hyperbolic paraboloid building at the Zeckendorf Plaza right off 16th Street as the entrance to a department store, but it was a destination in its own right. In the summer, this was a sunny spot to hang, in the winter the site of a popular skating rink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Frankie Rizzo 48,040
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,168
last post wins! (Feb '11) 7 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 7 hr Izzy-_- 3,431
Opiates 17 hr Hetmcb21 4
The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11) Mon Autumnlove 55
News Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07) Sun andet1987 31
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC