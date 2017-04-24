Disappearing Denver: Looking Back at Buildings We've Lost
The 16th Street Mall has come a long way ...but to where, exactly? In 1956, I.M. Pei designed the hyperbolic paraboloid building at the Zeckendorf Plaza right off 16th Street as the entrance to a department store, but it was a destination in its own right. In the summer, this was a sunny spot to hang, in the winter the site of a popular skating rink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,040
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,168
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,290
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,431
|Opiates
|17 hr
|Hetmcb21
|4
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Autumnlove
|55
|Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07)
|Sun
|andet1987
|31
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC