Disappearing Denver: Looking Back at Buildings We've Lost

Denver was barely a century old in the go-go '60s, when eager developers began wiping this city's past off the map, demolishing old buildings downtown and replacing them with surface parking lots, all in the name of urban renewal. But much of that stopped when Denver City Council approved the Denver Landmark Preservation Ordinance in March 1967, a year after the National Historic Preservation Act was enacted and two years after Dana Crawford began creating Larimer Square .

