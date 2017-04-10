Denver's best neighborhoods for livin...

Denver's best neighborhoods for living car-free

DENVER The car is king in the Denver area, but as traffic gets worse, you might be thinking about ditching your car and finding other ways to get around. RTD has been working on expanding its light rail system in recent years, making it easier to commute without a car if you live in the suburbs, but centrally-located neighborhoods continue to be the best options if you plan to walk or bike everywhere.

