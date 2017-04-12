Denver will pay $1 million to Jessica Hernandez's family for 2015 fatal police shooting

The city of Denver will pay $1 million to the family of Jessica Hernandez, a 17-year-old girl shot to death by police in an alley in 2015, and will agree to concessions aimed at improving the police department's relationship with young Latinos and gay youth, according to a copy of a settlement agreement obtained by The Denver Post. The settlement will be announced Wednesday morning during a news conference at the Denver City County Building with Police Chief Robert White, City Attorney Kristin Bronson and Independent Monitor Nick Mitchell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.