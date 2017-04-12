Denver will pay $1 million to Jessica Hernandez's family for 2015 fatal police shooting
The city of Denver will pay $1 million to the family of Jessica Hernandez, a 17-year-old girl shot to death by police in an alley in 2015, and will agree to concessions aimed at improving the police department's relationship with young Latinos and gay youth, according to a copy of a settlement agreement obtained by The Denver Post. The settlement will be announced Wednesday morning during a news conference at the Denver City County Building with Police Chief Robert White, City Attorney Kristin Bronson and Independent Monitor Nick Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|cpeter1313
|47,298
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|28,034
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|JBs the one
|52
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC