Denver Tennis Park swinging toward progress
The planned Denver Tennis Park facility near Denver South High School is closer to becoming a reality, and organizers are set to give community members an update on its progress. The nonprofit Denver Tennis Park Inc. will host a project update meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 in the Denver South High School auditorium, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave. "The meeting will be an update on design, construction and fundraising," said Julie Bock, project manager for Denver Tennis Park.
