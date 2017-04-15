Denver rally demands release of Trump...

Denver rally demands release of Trump's tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A rally demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns started at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Civic Center Park. The timing of the march was no coincidence, with taxes due on April 18. According to the event's Facebook page , 6,800 people planned to attend with almost 20,000 people interested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 29 min cpeter1313 47,618
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr ReplaceGOP 28,080
Nicole DuBois Savage 18 hr Jamie Dundee 9
Mexicans (Mar '14) 19 hr MrHonest 122
Crack in Denver Sat Jimmie 7
Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12) Fri Bigdad13 170
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at April 16 at 3:46AM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC