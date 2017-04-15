Denver rally demands release of Trump's tax returns
A rally demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns started at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Civic Center Park. The timing of the march was no coincidence, with taxes due on April 18. According to the event's Facebook page , 6,800 people planned to attend with almost 20,000 people interested.
