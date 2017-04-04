Denver police seek suspect after chil...

Denver police seek suspect after child injured in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of East 30th Avenue, according to a 10:26 p.m. police tweet. ALERT : #DPD investigating a shooting 1400 Blk E 30th Ave. Child transported with minor injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 34 min Respect71 46,687
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 58 min Respect71 27,925
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse 2 hr CNN is fake news 3
Flashback question 20 hr AmySue 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 20 hr Replace Pocahonta... 6
Looking for blues 21 hr who 3
Nicole DuBois Savage Sun Jamie Dundee 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC