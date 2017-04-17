Denver police release video of man bu...

Denver police release video of man burglarizing Stapleton home, allegedly stealing bike

8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing a bike from a garage on Tamarac Street last month. The burglary happened on March 18 on the 2700 block of Tamarac in the Stapleton neighborhood.

