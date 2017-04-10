Denver police make arrest in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Curtis Park
Shakeele Carter , 27, is being held at the city's downtown jail in lieu of bail and on suspicion of first-degree murder. #Denver , Shakeele Carter is wanted for First Degree Murder, can you help us find him? Please call 720-913-7867 if you know his whereabouts.
