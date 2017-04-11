Denver crime blotter: It's all fun and games untila
It's all fun and games until On April 2, Denver police responded to a disturbance at 1 Up Colfax, 717 E. Colfax Ave. , where a drunken man was refusing to leave. When police arrived, the suspect was combative with police and threatened to fight multiple officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|15 min
|Respect71
|47,237
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|28,013
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Moishey Levy
|51
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|Mon
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC