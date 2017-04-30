Denver City Council looks to settle p...

Denver City Council looks to settle parking-exemption debate, but thorny issues remain

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Avanti Plaza, an apartment building in Highland at 3201 Osage St., is the only project in Denver that has been built with no parking under the city's off-street parking exemption for small lots in certain areas. The Denver City Council on Monday night is set to settle - or at least tone down - a classic urban battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 48,207
last post wins! (Feb '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 26,291
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 28,201
Women 17 hr Assquatch 3
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Apr 28 alimaster 11
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) Apr 28 Izzy-_- 3,435
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 25 JP MORGAN 717
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC