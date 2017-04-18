Denver 4/20 Rally: Ten Things to Know Before You Go

The event, which gets under way at 10 a.m., is expected to draw approximately 50,000 people, and there'll be plenty of food and music courtesy of DJs, local hip-hop groups and headliner 2 Chainz, who'll emcee the annual 4:20 p.m. countdown. But what do attendees really need to know? We asked Miguel Lopez, the man behind the bash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.