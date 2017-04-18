Denver 4/20 Rally: Ten Things to Know Before You Go
The event, which gets under way at 10 a.m., is expected to draw approximately 50,000 people, and there'll be plenty of food and music courtesy of DJs, local hip-hop groups and headliner 2 Chainz, who'll emcee the annual 4:20 p.m. countdown. But what do attendees really need to know? We asked Miguel Lopez, the man behind the bash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|19 min
|Respect71
|28,105
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|57 min
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|47,799
|Denver Topix
|10 hr
|As I see it
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,283
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|20 hr
|Anon
|10
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|Apr 17
|John Anders
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC