Denver 4/20 Rally Nightmares: Rain, Long Lines, Arrests, Nearby Shooting
For the second consecutive year, the vibe of the Denver 4/20 Rally at Civic Center Park was harshed by Mother Nature. The weather for the bash held yesterday, April 20, was far better than in 2016, when a snowstorm forced a postponement until May 21 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Did you get out of
|27
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,123
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|47,925
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Ricky F
|26,285
|Opiates
|Thu
|Deadhead420
|1
|jokes (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Ricky F
|918
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Maggie Girard
|718
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC