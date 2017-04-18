Denver 4/20 Rally Nightmares: Rain, L...

Denver 4/20 Rally Nightmares: Rain, Long Lines, Arrests, Nearby Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

For the second consecutive year, the vibe of the Denver 4/20 Rally at Civic Center Park was harshed by Mother Nature. The weather for the bash held yesterday, April 20, was far better than in 2016, when a snowstorm forced a postponement until May 21 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07) 1 hr Did you get out of 27
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,123
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr tbird19482 47,925
last post wins! (Feb '11) 18 hr Ricky F 26,285
Opiates Thu Deadhead420 1
jokes (Feb '11) Thu Ricky F 918
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 19 Maggie Girard 718
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC