Dems claim nearly enough votes to blo...

Dems claim nearly enough votes to block Gorsuch _ for now

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, center, emphatically defends the nomination of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia, Monday, April 3, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. From left are Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Grassley, ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 18 min Respect71 46,634
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 24 min Respect71 27,906
Nicole DuBois Savage 23 hr Jamie Dundee 8
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Apr 1 Ricky F 14
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
Looking for blues Mar 28 Megsyb32 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 28 Stephanie Shipley 715
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC