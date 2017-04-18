David Cooley Makes His Art One Pin Prick at a Time
David Cooley uses wood, acrylic paint, resin and a needle to create his geometrically-inspired paintings that have a 3D twist. His current exhibition, displayed at Black Book Gallery in Denver, is called Warp & Weft.
