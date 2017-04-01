Cutting NEA would hurt art programs i...

Cutting NEA would hurt art programs in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

When it passed The National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act of 1965, Congress declared that: the arts belong to all people of the United States, the encouragement of scholarship and progress in the arts is an appropriate matter of concern to the federal government, and that an advanced civilization must not limit its efforts to science and technology alone but must give full value and support to the other great branches of scholarly and cultural activity in order to achieve a better understanding of the past, a better analysis of the present, and a better view of the future. That was a noble American statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Truth 46,573
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 9 min Reject45 27,858
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Sat Ricky F 14
Nicole DuBois Savage Thu Jamie Dundee 7
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
Looking for blues Mar 28 Megsyb32 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 28 Stephanie Shipley 715
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC