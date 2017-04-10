CU President Bruce Benson to hold Den...

CU President Bruce Benson to hold Denver town hall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The meeting, which will cover topics including an update on the university, state funding, legislative initiatives, diversity and the university's culture, will be at Trinity Church in downtown Denver, 1820 Broadway. A Facebook livestream on the University of Colorado system page will capture the meeting for those who can't attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min ReplaceGOP 47,410
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 37 min tbird19482 28,055
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Wed JBs the one 52
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Apr 10 Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 8 texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Apr 7 Lia Russell 14
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC