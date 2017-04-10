CU President Bruce Benson to hold Denver town hall
The meeting, which will cover topics including an update on the university, state funding, legislative initiatives, diversity and the university's culture, will be at Trinity Church in downtown Denver, 1820 Broadway. A Facebook livestream on the University of Colorado system page will capture the meeting for those who can't attend.
