Crowd confronts Denver police during ...

Crowd confronts Denver police during arrest of car thieves, several arrested

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver police arrested several people Friday morning after they impeded police during the arrest of two alleged car thieves, authorities said. At least one person struck a police officer during the incident on the 2100 block of Stout Street at 9:07 a.m., said Christine Downs, spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women 1 hr what 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 48,147
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 12 hr alimaster 11
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 16 hr Izzy-_- 3,435
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Thu Respect71 28,194
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 25 JP MORGAN 717
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 25 _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Denver County was issued at April 28 at 4:15PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC