Colorado Republicans need to defend t...

Colorado Republicans need to defend two Clinton seats in suburban Denver to save their slim majority

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Swing State Project

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... arrives in Colorado, where Democrats hold the state House and the governorship, but where the GOP has a one-seat edge in the Senate. Hillary Clinton carried Colorado 48-43, a similar margin as Obama's 51-46 2012 win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 48,024
last post wins! (Feb '11) 15 min _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 26 min Izzy-_- 3,431
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 28,167
Opiates 10 hr Hetmcb21 4
The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11) 19 hr Autumnlove 55
News Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07) Sun andet1987 31
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC