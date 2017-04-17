Colorado lawmakers pass measure allowing counties to levy, collect marijuana taxes
Livwell employees harvest marijuana plants on Thursday, August 13, 2015 at LivWell in Denver. LivWell operates one of the largest growhouses in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|47,725
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|17 hr
|tbird19482
|28,097
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|23 hr
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC