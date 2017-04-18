Colorado House: Clemency for inmate r...

Colorado House: Clemency for inmate released 90 years early

Colorado's House unanimously called on the governor Friday to grant clemency to a robbery-kidnapping convict who is back in prison after being mistakenly released decades early and reforming his life. Republicans and Democrats spoke for a resolution that calls Rene Lima-Marin's continued incarceration and separation from his family "cruel and unusual punishment."

