Colorado has backed off plans for marijuana clubs
Colorado lawmakers have backed off plans to regulate marijuana clubs, saying the state could invite a federal crackdown by approving Amsterdam-style pot clubs. Thursday's vote in the state House was perhaps the starkest display yet of how pot states are unsure how to proceed regulating the drug under President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|47,413
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|tbird19482
|28,065
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Wed
|JBs the one
|52
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC