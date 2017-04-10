Colorado has backed off plans for mar...

Colorado has backed off plans for marijuana clubs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Colorado lawmakers have backed off plans to regulate marijuana clubs, saying the state could invite a federal crackdown by approving Amsterdam-style pot clubs. Thursday's vote in the state House was perhaps the starkest display yet of how pot states are unsure how to proceed regulating the drug under President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 47,413
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 9 hr tbird19482 28,065
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Wed JBs the one 52
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Apr 10 Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 8 texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Apr 7 Lia Russell 14
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC