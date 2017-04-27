Colorado Abolishes "Free Speech Zones" at Public Universities
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law legislation that effectively abolishes free speech zones on the state's public college campuses. Free speech zones, areas in which students' First Amendment rights are literally confined, stifle freedom of speech and expression on America's college campuses.
