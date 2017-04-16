Citizen's Academy begins May 2
Have you ever wonder what it is like to be a police officer in Denver? a A free course gives you hands-on training with expert officers, including Shoot/No Shoot Scenarios, visiting the Communications Center and learning how the police make traffic stops. Commander Pazen and his District 1 team have made a mission out of creating community with Northwest citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Respect71
|47,628
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|28,086
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,281
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Sat
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Sat
|Jimmie
|7
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Bigdad13
|170
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC