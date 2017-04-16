Citizen's Academy begins May 2

Citizen's Academy begins May 2

Have you ever wonder what it is like to be a police officer in Denver? a A free course gives you hands-on training with expert officers, including Shoot/No Shoot Scenarios, visiting the Communications Center and learning how the police make traffic stops. Commander Pazen and his District 1 team have made a mission out of creating community with Northwest citizens.

