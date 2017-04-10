Carne Asada Fries Fill a Late-Night V...

Carne Asada Fries Fill a Late-Night Void in Denver's Dining Scene

San Diego-style Mexican food isn't common in Denver, outside of the Tacos Rapidos family and a couple of other independent eateries in the suburbs. And late-night Mexican grub is even rarer - and I don't mean what most Denverites consider late-night, where you're home before midnight with TV remote in one hand and a bag of food that's merely adequate but far from satisfying in the other.

