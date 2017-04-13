Car crashes into school bus in northw...

Car crashes into school bus in northwest Denver amid burglary investigation; injuries unknown

14 hrs ago

Police say the collision happened at West 39th Avenue and Tejon Street "following a burglary investigation," but they did not elaborate. Christine Sweredoski, who has lived on the block for 12 years, said police arrived quickly, surrounded the car, and had their guns drawn.

