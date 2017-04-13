Car crashes into school bus in northwest Denver amid burglary investigation; injuries unknown
Police say the collision happened at West 39th Avenue and Tejon Street "following a burglary investigation," but they did not elaborate. Christine Sweredoski, who has lived on the block for 12 years, said police arrived quickly, surrounded the car, and had their guns drawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,454
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|tbird19482
|28,065
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Wed
|JBs the one
|52
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC