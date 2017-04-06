Bank robbery suspect arrested in Highlands Ranch
Clayton Emery Catlin, 44, appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Colorado. Catlin is suspected of robbing a TCF Bank at 7206 Federal Blvd. in Westminster on March 24, according to an affidavit.
