Bank robbery suspect arrested in High...

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Highlands Ranch

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Clayton Emery Catlin, 44, appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Colorado. Catlin is suspected of robbing a TCF Bank at 7206 Federal Blvd. in Westminster on March 24, according to an affidavit.

