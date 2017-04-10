Aurora burnishes international reputa...

Aurora burnishes international reputation with El Salvador consulate - the city's first

This already ethnically diverse Colorado city is taking a big step toward becoming even more international with next month's opening of a consulate for El Salvador - Aurora's first outpost for a foreign nation and the first in the state outside Denver. The consulate, announced last week, will be located in the old city hall building at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Florida Avenue.

