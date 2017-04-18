At Denver's Newest Church, Marijuana Is The Holy Sacrament
The International Church of Cannabis will open its doors in Denver on April 20, a day marijuana enthusiasts everywhere have memorialized as a sort of "high" holy day. The church is not your average house of worship, for obvious reasons.
