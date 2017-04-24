Artist Konstantin Dimopoulos Is Painting Trees Blue in the Denver Theatre District
Denver gets ribbed for its fixation on blue public art - the curious blue bear that welcome visitors at the convention center and the demonic rearing horse at the airport both evoke controversy, each in its own way. But for Konstantin Dimopoulos, who arrived in Denver last week to begin painting trees blue in the Denver Theatre District, blue public art is no joke.
