Argentine Tango Has Moved to the Highland Neighborhood
On Friday, April 7, 2017, romantic sounds and dance will fill the historic site at 3220 Federal Blvd in the Highlands, off Federal & Speer. Former Delmonico Hall, the building used to be Denver's first Masonic Lodge, and is now the home for Gabriela Tango, the Argentine Center for Tango in Colorado.
