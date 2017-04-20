Apartment Towers on Pre-World War II Building Near Completion in Wash Park West
A pair of massive high-rises towering 32 stories over a neighborhood of modest homes in Wash Park West reached another construction milestone during a recent "topping off" ceremony in which the final beam, signed by those attending the event, was lifted into place. Decried by some neighbors as a behemoth that does not fit the character of the bungalow-filled neighborhood, the story of Country Club Towers , near the intersection of South Downing and East Bayaud streets, dates back to 1999, when the Colorado Historical Foundation and the West Washington Park Neighborhood Association tried to have the site, known as Country Club Gardens, designated as a historic district.
