Adventure was always in the blood of humanitarian and 6-degree black belt Emily Busch
Emily Busch was an accomplished jeweler, martial art instructor and humanitarian who helped set up 10 orphanages around the world. In pre-school, Emily Busch hopped on a tricycle and pedaled away, heading past the long lane at school and through the big gates, wanting to explore the world outside.
