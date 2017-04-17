Activism, lawsuits could delay or der...

Activism, lawsuits could delay or derail the massive I-70 expansion...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Denver Post

The Sanchez family has run their business, the Stop-N-Stop food store, in Denver near the I-70 viaduct for over 30 years but are moving soon as part of the Central 70 project. The business is seen here March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Frankie Rizzo 47,660
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 28,088
last post wins! (Feb '11) 6 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,281
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Mexicans (Mar '14) Sat MrHonest 122
Crack in Denver Sat Jimmie 7
Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12) Fri Bigdad13 170
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,330 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC