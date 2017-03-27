A most complex array of legislation

Gov. John Hickenlooper called it the most complex array of legislation that he's ever seen in seven years as governor. That trio of bills is the state budget, a bill to raise sales taxes for transportation and the hospital provider fee bill sponsored by Sterling Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg and Rep. Jon Becker of Fort Morgan.

