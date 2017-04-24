4/20 in the Springs was chill, same can't be said of Denver
Marijuana-related DUIs are down 33 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same stretch of 2016, according to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation . From January through March 2016, 232 people were cited for driving under the influence of marijuana only.
