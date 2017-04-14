4,000 Waterworks Car Wash customers' credit card data at risk after breach
The credit card payment system at the popular Waterworks Car Wash off South Broadway in Denver was compromised in February and the business says thousands of patrons' data could be at risk. "To date, the investigation indicates that the intruder placed malware on the point-of-sale system," the business said in a news release on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|17 min
|cpeter1313
|47,548
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,079
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|16 hr
|Jimmie
|7
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Bigdad13
|170
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC