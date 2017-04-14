4,000 Waterworks Car Wash customers' ...

4,000 Waterworks Car Wash customers' credit card data at risk after breach

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The credit card payment system at the popular Waterworks Car Wash off South Broadway in Denver was compromised in February and the business says thousands of patrons' data could be at risk. "To date, the investigation indicates that the intruder placed malware on the point-of-sale system," the business said in a news release on Friday.

