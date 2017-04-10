100 Colorado Creatives 3.0: Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield

Extra Vitamins is Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield, life partners whose interest in zine-making and playful graphic design morphed into a wearable-art business brimming with a combined sense of style and activism. Their trademark squiggles and rainbow hues poke fun at T-shirts emblazoned with commercial logos and translate into pure joy on the turning pages of their zines, encouraging viewers to access an inner sense of wonder.

