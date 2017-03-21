"Welcome to the Northside" screening ...

"Welcome to the Northside" screening premiers at Su Teatro

10 hrs ago

Bobby LeFebre, North Denver's fourth generation native, word architect, performer and cultural worker, has been working on his latest creative deep-dive into the gentrification of North Denver. His first bare-staged reading of the work was reported on in the North Denver Tribune in April 2015.

