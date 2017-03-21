Welcome to Denver's Hottest Neighborhood: NoBroNo?
A name that doesn't refer to Brighton, but will connote the dramatic $40 million makeover the once-gritty industrial route out of downtown is now receiving as it becomes a stretch of art studios, brewpubs, coffee roasters and luxury apartments. The idea of a name change was recently floated at a gathering of River North business interests by representatives of the North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative , a city agency created by Mayor Michael Hancock to oversee several ongoing projects in northeast Denver - including the expansion of I-70 and the National Western Center - in what the mayor is fond of calling the " Corridor of Opportunity ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|27,635
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|46,185
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|Mon
|scotty steiner
|3
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|Sun
|As I see it
|2
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|Sun
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Sat
|Strauss
|14
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Assquatch
|114
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC