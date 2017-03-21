Welcome to Denver's Hottest Neighborh...

Welcome to Denver's Hottest Neighborhood: NoBroNo?

A name that doesn't refer to Brighton, but will connote the dramatic $40 million makeover the once-gritty industrial route out of downtown is now receiving as it becomes a stretch of art studios, brewpubs, coffee roasters and luxury apartments. The idea of a name change was recently floated at a gathering of River North business interests by representatives of the North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative , a city agency created by Mayor Michael Hancock to oversee several ongoing projects in northeast Denver - including the expansion of I-70 and the National Western Center - in what the mayor is fond of calling the " Corridor of Opportunity ."

