Warrant: Parolee linked to robbery series
A Denver Police Department search warrant says investigators caught a serial robber linked to crimes across the city because he was a parolee wearing a GPS ankle monitor. Isaac Banks, 32, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, and now police are asking to see more of the GPS data to determine if he is connected to additional crimes.
