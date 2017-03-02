Two women charged with hate crime aft...

Two women charged with hate crime after attack on Denver RTD bus driver

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Denver District Attorney has charged two women suspected of attacking a black RTD bus driver with a hate crime, and leveled assault and other charges against a man who allegedly participated in the beating. Deanne Y. Sandoval, 45, and Destiny Sandoval, 25, allegedly refused to pay the fare when they boarded the Regional Transportation District Route 30 bus at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue on the evening of Feb. 23. "Destiny spit on the driver, and the driver pushed her out of the front door of the bus.

