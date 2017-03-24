Traffic pollution poses invisible hea...

Traffic pollution poses invisible health risk for dozens of Denver schools

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A new online mapping tool lets people easily check which schools fall into red zones where traffic volume, and the accompanying air pollution, is worst Interstate 25, where more than 200,000 vehicles rush by each day, sits just a few hundred feet from the front doors of Highline Academy Charter School's southeast Denver campus. At Swansea Elementary School in north Denver, kids frolic near the busy Interstate 70 overpass that abuts the playground.

