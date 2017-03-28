Tips for maximizing every square foot of your tiny Denver apartment
Just ask Tyson Martinez, 32, a University of Colorado Denver employee who lives in a 620-square-foot studio apartment in Lower Downtown. "I honestly didn't know what I was going to do when I moved in," said Martinez, who chose a studio for affordability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|scotty steiner
|46,380
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 min
|scotty steiner
|27,786
|Looking for blues
|7 hr
|Megsyb32
|2
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|10 hr
|GLee
|13
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|20 hr
|King Burp
|1
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Moishey Levy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC