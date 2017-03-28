Tips for maximizing every square foot...

Tips for maximizing every square foot of your tiny Denver apartment

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Just ask Tyson Martinez, 32, a University of Colorado Denver employee who lives in a 620-square-foot studio apartment in Lower Downtown. "I honestly didn't know what I was going to do when I moved in," said Martinez, who chose a studio for affordability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min scotty steiner 46,380
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 min scotty steiner 27,786
Looking for blues 7 hr Megsyb32 2
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) 10 hr GLee 13
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr Stephanie Shipley 715
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 20 hr King Burp 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) Mon Moishey Levy 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC