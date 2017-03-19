The Source Theatre Company & Su Teatro Present the 3rd Ever WORDFEST
The SOURCE Theatre Company and Su Teatro present the 3rd EVER WordFest on April 18 - 29, 2017 and plays Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6:30 pm; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; and Sunday April 23 at 2:00 pm at the Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver 80202. Tickets are $10 - $20 and available online at suteatro.org or by calling 296-0219.
