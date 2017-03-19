The Source Theatre Company & Su Teatr...

The Source Theatre Company & Su Teatro Present the 3rd Ever WORDFEST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The SOURCE Theatre Company and Su Teatro present the 3rd EVER WordFest on April 18 - 29, 2017 and plays Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6:30 pm; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; and Sunday April 23 at 2:00 pm at the Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver 80202. Tickets are $10 - $20 and available online at suteatro.org or by calling 296-0219.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 59 min tbird19482 27,569
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr Truth 46,129
Looking for blues. Out of towner 7 hr As I see it 2
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) 13 hr 303bjj 2
Spoil your little pigs some more God! 14 hr doG mnaDed lHoy r... 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night Sat Strauss 14
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Sat Assquatch 114
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC