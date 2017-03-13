The Fire Goes Out at Owlbear Barbecue...

The Fire Goes Out at Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor

First the bad news: Pit boss Karl Fallenius has closed down operations of his Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor at 2927 Larimer Street. The good news is that Fallenius plans to reopen in a yet-to-be-named permanent location under the Owlbear shingle.

