The Fire Goes Out at Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor
First the bad news: Pit boss Karl Fallenius has closed down operations of his Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor at 2927 Larimer Street. The good news is that Fallenius plans to reopen in a yet-to-be-named permanent location under the Owlbear shingle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|10 hr
|Not from here
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Wondering
|46,017
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|tbird19482
|27,497
|Double shooting in Denver near George Washingto...
|19 hr
|Derek Cocovinis
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Wideawake
|9
|In town 4 days Need Pain Dr Slipped a disc
|Fri
|Outatowna
|1
|Crack in Denver
|Thu
|miners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC