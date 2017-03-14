Temporary tiny-house community in RiNo could help shelter some of Denver's homeless folk
A temporary tiny-house community for homeless people - similar to those in Seattle , Austin, Texas , and Portland, Ore. - soon may rise from Urban Land Conservancy-owned property at 38th and Walnut streets in Denver.
