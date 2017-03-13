Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Grant Street along Capitol
A police investigation into a suspicious package Monday night led to the shutdown of Grant Street along the east side of the state Capitol. The shutdown, from East Colfax Avenue to 13th Avenue, happened at about 9 p.m., Denver police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|37 min
|henu
|27,452
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,887
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|21
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|ENRON Zionism
|3,425
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|4 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Jane
|713
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|Hoodrich
|77
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC